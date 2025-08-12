403
Iranian senior official states Iran is willing to accept nuclear restrictions
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian official has indicated that Iran is willing to accept certain constraints on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions, but insists that completely halting uranium enrichment is "nonnegotiable."
Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi explained in a recent interview that while Iran is open to flexibility regarding enrichment capacities and limits, stopping enrichment entirely is essential to maintain self-reliance rather than depending on "empty promises."
Regarding the potential resumption of nuclear negotiations with the United States, Takht-Ravanchi stated that Iran is prepared to engage in talks but expects clarity from Washington about whether it seeks a "win-win dialogue or the imposition of its will."
The official's remarks come after a series of escalations earlier this year. Just before the sixth round of indirect nuclear talks in mid-June, Israel conducted significant airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, causing numerous casualties including senior commanders and scientists. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel.
Subsequently, on June 22, U.S. forces bombed Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, prompting Iran to retaliate by striking the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
