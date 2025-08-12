EPAM Systems Of United States Opening Branch In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)One of the world leaders in digital transformation and IT consulting, EPAM Systems, has officially announced the start of operations in Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency said in a statement, Trend reports.

A representative office of the company will open in Baku in the near future, which will not only perform operational functions but also act as an innovation center for the implementation of large-scale digital initiatives with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) development.

EPAM Systems plans to implement advanced solutions in Azerbaijan that have been successfully implemented in other countries. The company intends to actively participate in the digitalization of public services and the expansion of the mygov digital services ecosystem (including mygov business), as well as the introduction of technological tools to improve the efficiency and accessibility of these services.

The EPAM Campus ecosystem will facilitate the upskilling of regional IT professionals, enhance technological proficiencies, and operationalize collaborative initiatives with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency alongside various governmental entities.



The incorporation of AI-driven methodologies will occupy a pivotal role in streamlining operational workflows, enhancing precision and velocity in service execution, and elevating the overall user engagement paradigm.



Agency Chairman Farid Osmanov emphasized that the collaboration with EPAM Systems will substantially enhance the evolution of digital governance, artificial intelligence, and human capital, while concurrently fortifying our nation's position within the ICT services landscape and technology export sector.

VP of EPAM Systems Yuri Antoniuk said that Azerbaijan attracts attention as a country taking bold steps and dynamically developing in the field of digitalization.

"We are excited to synergize regional expertise with cutting-edge international acumen, thereby facilitating the digital metamorphosis of the nation," he articulated.



EPAM Systems stands as a preeminent entity in the global technology landscape, excelling in the orchestration of digital platforms, the deployment of AI-driven solutions, and the overarching paradigm shift of digital transformation. The organization, boasting a workforce exceeding 62,000 specialists, operates across over 55 jurisdictions and caters to the globe's preeminent enterprises featured in the Fortune 500 index. Since 2012, EPAM Systems has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and as of 2021, the firm has secured a position within the S&P 500 index, highlighting its substantial market capitalization and significance within the global economic landscape.



In the fiscal year 2024, the organization reported a total revenue stream surpassing $4.7 billion. The robustness, adaptability, and extensibility of digital frameworks empower EPAM Systems to proficiently navigate the complexities of the digital marketplace, delivering to clients not merely services but also holistic strategic guidance.

EPAM Systems has extensive experience in the digitalization of the public sector and has implemented projects in a number of European countries, as well as in the Persian Gulf region. In the UK, the company is modernizing government services through the ServiceNow platform; in Ukraine, it participated in the development and update of the Diia digital service; and in the UAE, it launched the DGE OneHub platform. These projects cover the digitalization of services and the implementation of AI, cloud solutions, and digital platforms, demonstrating EPAM Systems' ability to adapt advanced technologies to the specifics of public administration.

In recent years, strategic initiatives have been consistently implemented in Azerbaijan to develop digital infrastructure and support the implementation of e-government technologies and artificial intelligence. These efforts were one of the key factors that influenced the decision of the global company EPAM Systems to open a representative office in Azerbaijan. Digitalization in the country is considered one of the drivers of sustainable economic growth, and the arrival of EPAM Systems is an indicator of high confidence in this approach.