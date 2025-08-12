Two Bengaluru University Students Attacked By Stray Dogs, One Critical

Bengaluru: Two women students were injured, one of them seriously, after being attacked by stray dogs on the Bengaluru University campus on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at around 11 am. The victims have been identified as Soujanya GJ, a native of Haveri, and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana. Both are in their third year of the integrated MSc (Economics) programme at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University. Soujanya sustained multiple serious injuries and is currently in the ICU of a private hospital, while Rega is undergoing treatment for less severe wounds. The incident comes amid massive public outrage over Supreme Court's recent directions to catch, sterilise, and permanently shelter stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Two female students were injured after being attacked by street dogs within the Bengaluru University campus students were admitted to a private hospital for medical care. twitter/6hMYf6lcyp

The incident has sparked concerns among students and staff over the growing menace of stray dogs on the university campus. Several students have alleged that stray dog sightings and attacks have been reported earlier as well, but no substantial measures have been taken to address the problem. Authorities from Bengaluru University are yet to issue an official statement, but sources indicate that discussions are underway with local civic bodies to address the stray dog population in and around the campus.

Supreme Court Order to Capture Stray Dogs Divides Public

The Supreme Court's order on Monday, August 11 that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be taken off the streets within eight weeks and placed in government-run shelters has sparked a sharp divide. The top court has ordered Delhi-NCR authorities to house the stray dogs in dedicated shelters with proper sterilisation and vaccination facilities. No captured dogs will be released back on streets and CCTV will monitor compliance. A helpline must be set up to respond to dog bite complaints within four hours. Contempt action will be taken against those obstructing the drive. The bench stressed the move is in public interest to curb stray dog attacks, especially affecting children and the elderly as it directed authorities to publish rabies vaccination details.

However, Animal rights activists and organisations have strongly opposed the move. They say it violates India's Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules and will be impossible to carry out. PETA India called the order 'impractical, illogical and illegal', pointing out that Delhi has around 10 lakh stray dogs and only half have been sterilised. They warned that keeping all dogs in shelters would cause overcrowding, stress and disease. The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) said the ruling goes against global health advice, Indian laws, and humane practices.