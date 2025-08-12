Jio Prepaid Plans Now Come With Free Netflix - Starting At Rs 1,299

Jio offers select prepaid plans that include a free Netflix subscription, combining mobile data and entertainment into one package. Recharge with plans like Rs 1,299 or Rs 1,799 and enjoy Netflix, JioTV, and JioCloud, all for one price.

Want to binge-watch Netflix without paying extra? Jio offers select prepaid plans with a free Netflix subscription. No separate bills, just recharge and enjoy!

Netflix usually costs a few hundred rupees monthly. But with these Jio plans, you get mobile data and Netflix for one price, plus JioTV and JioCloud! Entertainment and data storage, all in one recharge.

The Rs 1,299 plan offers 84 days validity with 2GB daily data (168GB total), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily. Plus, free Netflix, JioTV, and JioCloud. Perfect for daily streamers who don't need tons of data.

The Rs 1,799 plan also has 84 days validity, offering 3GB daily data (252GB total), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily. It includes a Netflix Basic plan, JioTV, and JioCloud. Ideal for heavy video streaming, online gaming, video calls, or large file downloads.

Recharge with the Rs 1,299 or Rs 1,799 plan via MyJio app, Jio website, or any payment app. Link your Netflix account (or create a new one) and start watching! Some Jio plans also offer OTT benefits like JioCinema, Amazon Prime.