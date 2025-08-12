Jio Prepaid Plans Now Come With Free Netflix - Starting At Rs 1,299
Jio offers select prepaid plans that include a free Netflix subscription, combining mobile data and entertainment into one package. Recharge with plans like Rs 1,299 or Rs 1,799 and enjoy Netflix, JioTV, and JioCloud, all for one price.
Want to binge-watch Netflix without paying extra? Jio offers select prepaid plans with a free Netflix subscription. No separate bills, just recharge and enjoy!
Netflix usually costs a few hundred rupees monthly. But with these Jio plans, you get mobile data and Netflix for one price, plus JioTV and JioCloud! Entertainment and data storage, all in one recharge.
The Rs 1,299 plan offers 84 days validity with 2GB daily data (168GB total), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily. Plus, free Netflix, JioTV, and JioCloud. Perfect for daily streamers who don't need tons of data.
The Rs 1,799 plan also has 84 days validity, offering 3GB daily data (252GB total), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily. It includes a Netflix Basic plan, JioTV, and JioCloud. Ideal for heavy video streaming, online gaming, video calls, or large file downloads.
Recharge with the Rs 1,299 or Rs 1,799 plan via MyJio app, Jio website, or any payment app. Link your Netflix account (or create a new one) and start watching! Some Jio plans also offer OTT benefits like JioCinema, Amazon Prime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment