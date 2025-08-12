Zook Cabins Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"It means a lot to our team. I think it shows the commitment to excellence our team strives for every day. Obviously, we couldn't have done it without our amazing clients who chose to work with Zook Cabins over the last few years."

Founded in 2006, Zook Cabins began as a small builder of hunting cabins and has grown into a nationally recognized name with structures across the U.S. The company now builds log cabins , modular homes , park model tiny homes , and ADUs , serving customers seeking high-end accommodation. Its reputation for craftsmanship sets the standard for luxury outdoor living.

The Inc. 5000 list , published by Inc. Magazine, seeks to recognize and celebrate the fastest-growing companies in the United States. This marks Zook Cabins' fourth appearance on the prestigious list, having also earned spots in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Primarily, Matt attributes the company's success to the Zook Cabins team and culture:

"We have a team that is willing to get gritty and work hard for results. Over the last years, the market has continued to change, and instead of resisting the change, the Zook Cabins team has leaned into the change."

Indeed, Zook Cabins has certainly adapted well to the changing market. Looking to the future, Matt identifies that as the most exciting next step for Zook. With an eye on innovation and long-term impact, Zook Cabins aims to build spaces that meet today's needs and become meaningful parts of their customers' lives for years to come.

To learn more about Zook Cabins, or to shop their Log Cabins, Tiny Homes, and ADUs, visit their website or get in touch .

Zook Cabins plans, designs, and builds a wide range of prefab cabins, log cabins, park models, luxury mobile homes, and ADUs. Established in 2006, the company's vision is to build a space to fit the unique lifestyles and needs of its customers.

