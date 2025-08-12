ECGI Portfolio Company Payday Fantasy Plans NFL & NCAAF Data Integration And Marketplace Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Timed for Peak Football Season to Maximize Engagement

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI ), a diversified holding company focused on high-upside opportunities in transformative markets, is excited to share major upcoming milestones for its portfolio company, Payday Fantasy , a next-generation fantasy sports platform positioned to capture share in one of the fastest-growing segments of the sports entertainment industry.

Payday Fantasy expects to go live with newly added NFL and NCAA Football (NCAAF) data to enable play on those leagues, alongside the launch of its highly anticipated fantasy sports marketplace, in the coming weeks. These developments will allow users to engage with real-time player and game data while accessing a competitive, open market for fantasy sports action.

The timing could not be better, as these upgrades arrive just as the NFL preseason is underway and the regular season is about to kick off, a period when fantasy sports participation surges and fan engagement is at its peak. This seasonal momentum gives Payday Fantasy a powerful runway to drive adoption and brand recognition.

Following these launches, Payday Fantasy is preparing a marketing push designed to accelerate user growth and position the platform for increased market engagement during the most active stretch of the football calendar.

According to Grand View Research, more than 60 million people in North America play fantasy sports, and the global fantasy sports market was valued at $24.8 billion in 2024, with projections to grow at a 15.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, reaching over $56 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research, 2023 ). Payday's combination of live data integration and marketplace functionality is designed to capture the attention of this engaged and expanding audience.

Simon Yu, CEO of ECGI Holdings, commented:

"Payday Fantasy is about to take a major leap forward. These next steps adding NFL and NCAAF data and rolling out the marketplace position the platform to compete head-to-head in a multi-billion-dollar industry."

With football season in full swing and Payday's platform enhancements on deck, ECGI believes the stage is set for increased market engagement in the weeks ahead.

About ECGI dba Uplist Ventures

ECGI Holdings, Inc., through its Uplist Ventures initiative, is a diversified holding company that blends elements of venture capital and private equity. The company focuses on early-stage startups in artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare technology, blockchain, vertical software, and other innovation-driven sectors. Uplist Ventures seeks out companies with strong fundamentals and long-term potential to thrive in the public markets through accelerated, alternative paths to scale.

ECGI's Current Investments:

Payday Fantasy , powered by AI at its core, brings together the best of Discord, DraftKings, and Twitch to create an entirely new betting journey, turning fantasy sports into a fun, shared experience instead of a solo game in the $89.9 billion global fantasy sports market.

TrueToForm is a patented artificial intelligence (AI)-powered 3D body measurement software-as-a-service (SaaS) for ready-to-wear apparel fitting and made-to-measure apparel design and manufacturing, a combined $8.2 billion market.

Pacific Saddlery is a premier manufacturer and retailer in the $6.5 billion equestrian apparel market and the $11 billion equestrian equipment market.

Vintner's Caldera Ranch is a five-acre vineyard located in Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah and serving as a short-term rental property, tapping into the $121 billion short-term rental market.

