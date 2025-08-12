Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NHRI, in cooperation with Ministry of Interior, holds specialised awareness workshop at Ajman Police Officers’ Club


2025-08-12 08:29:55
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 August 2025: In collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) organised a specialised awareness workshop at the Ajman Police Officers’ Club, targeting directors of police stations, prisons, and the investigations department. The workshop forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance institutional coordination with law enforcement agencies.
The NHRI delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General, and the session was delivered by Abdulazeez Al Obathani, Head of International and Regional Organisations Section, and Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section, with the presence and participation of Ms. Klaithem Al Kaabi from the Media Center.
This initiative is part of a broader series of engagements and awareness workshops conducted by the NHRI in cooperation with various government entities, with the aim of strengthening the culture of human rights at the national level.

MENAFN12082025004038001067ID1109917401

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search