India Pacer Akash Deep Receives RTO Notice After Purchasing 'Dream Car' Fortuner Here's Why

Team India pacer Akash Deep landed in trouble after purchasing a new car, the Toyota Fortuner, recently, after his return from England following a Test series draw with a thrilling victory in the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

“Dream delivered. Keys received. With the ones who matter most," Akash Deep wrote on Instagram.

Akash Deep might have fulfilled his and his family's long dream of owning a car, but his joy was short-lived as he soon received a notice from Lucknow's Regional Transport Office (RTO) over alleged irregularities in the vehicle's registration process.

According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), Akash Deep has been issued a notice by Lucknow RTO for driving the vehicle without a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP).

What is HSRP, and why is it important?

HSRP is a short form of High Security Registration Plate, which means a tamper-proof number plate made of aluminium featuring a unique laser-etched code and hot-stamped chromium-based hologram. HSRPs are designed to prevent a vehicle from being theft, counterfeited, or misused by unscrupulous elements.

Having a High Security Registration Plate on the car or any vehicle allows the authorities to track down the vehicle during law enforcement in case of an accident or crime. In Akash Deep's case, HSRP was installed on his newly purchased car Toyota Fortuner, and thus, the RTO was forced to issue a notice to him for completing the registration formalities associated with HSRP.

As per the official records of the vehicle, as quoted by Hindustan Times, stated that the car was purchased on August 7, insured on August 8, and allotted registration number on August 9. However, the Registration Transport Office (RTO) stated that the TR/RC was shown as incomplete on the Vahan Portal, and the required HSRP was not fitted on the car.

Non-installation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on Akash Deep's vehicle comes in violation of sections 39 and 41(6) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Akash Deep to appear in 72 hours before the RTO

Team India pacer has been asked to appear before the Lucknow Road Transport Office (RTO) with all the relevant documents, including proof of registration, insurance, and tax payment. Akash Deep has been warned not to drive the vehicle on the road without an HSRP.

“The notice warns that driving the vehicle in its current state constitutes an offence under Section 192 of the MVA and empowers authorities to seize or detain the vehicle under Section 207,” the RTO notice read.

Additionally, Lucknow RTO has also issued a notice to the Chinhat-based automobile dealership, where Akash Deep bought a Toyota Fortuner, for delivering the vehicle without HSRP.

“Legal action under Sections 192 and 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act will be initiated against the defaulting dealer,” the letter read.

According to the reports, the dealership's license has been suspended for a month and has been asked to submit a formal explanation to Lucknow RTO within 14 days. Akash Deep has purchased a Toyota Fortuner, reportedly worth INR 62 lakh, making it a significant investment, but he faces registration issues, preventing him from enjoying the ride until completing the formalities.