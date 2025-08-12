Turkmenistan, Austria Discuss TAPI And TAP Gas Pipeline Projects
Both parties emphasized the significance of these initiatives in
enhancing Turkmenistan's export diversification strategies and
fortifying regional energy security frameworks.
The discussions encompassed Turkmenistan's geopolitical strategy, emphasizing its stance on neutrality, fostering amicable relations with neighboring states, and promoting synergistic partnerships for reciprocal advantage. The diplomats articulated a commitment to sustain proactive engagement and enhance bilateral synergies.
The TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) pipeline is a large-scale project to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India, with an annual delivery capacity of 33 billion cubic meters. Construction began in Turkmenistan on December 13, 2015. The TAP (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan) pipeline shares a similar strategic goal-to expand Turkmenistan's energy exports southward while enhancing regional economic integration and energy security. Turkmenistan is the primary gas supplier for both projects and plays a central role in their development.
