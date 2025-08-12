Azerbaijani Mps Opine On Iranian President's Stance Regarding Zangezur Corridor
According to him, Pezeshkian is a secular person and understands that these issues should be resolved differently.
"Pezeshkian's team understands that the country's integration with the West and the opening of communication routes depend on this. Otherwise, Iran will remain a closed country, so they should not miss this opportunity. The issue should be resolved in such a way that the Iranian people can also improve their well-being," the MP noted.
Commenting on the issue, another MP Jeyhun Mammadov said that Pezeshkian's position is balanced.
"In recent days, the President of Iran has made many important statements. His words about 'how is it that Israel can be friends with Azerbaijan, but Iran cannot?!' regarding Iranian-Azerbaijani relations and his statements regarding the Zangezur corridor are logical and have a positive effect on relations with the countries," the MP emphasized.
