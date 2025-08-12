Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Cabinet: September 4Th Holiday On Occasion Of Prophet's Birthday


2025-08-12 08:04:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet has announced that work in all ministries, government bodies, public institutions, and agencies will be suspended on Thursday, September 4, 2025, on the occasion of the Prophet's Birthday (1447 AH).
This came during the Cabinet's weekly meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, noting that official duties will resume on Sunday, September 7th.
Entities with special operational hours are to determine their holiday schedules in coordination with their respective authorities. (end)
