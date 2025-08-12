403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Cabinet: September 4Th Holiday On Occasion Of Prophet's Birthday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet has announced that work in all ministries, government bodies, public institutions, and agencies will be suspended on Thursday, September 4, 2025, on the occasion of the Prophet's Birthday (1447 AH).
This came during the Cabinet's weekly meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, noting that official duties will resume on Sunday, September 7th.
Entities with special operational hours are to determine their holiday schedules in coordination with their respective authorities. (end)
jy
This came during the Cabinet's weekly meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, noting that official duties will resume on Sunday, September 7th.
Entities with special operational hours are to determine their holiday schedules in coordination with their respective authorities. (end)
jy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment