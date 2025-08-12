Munifin Group's Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2025 Is Published
Stock exchange release
12 August 2025 at 3:00 pm (EEST)
MuniFin Group's Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2025 is published
MuniFin Group has published its Pillar III Half Year Disclosure Report 2025 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 and Directive 2013/36/EU. The report is attached to this release and available at MuniFin's website.
MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC
Further information:
Harri Luhtala
CFO
tel. +358 50 592 9454
MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions. The owners of the company include Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the State of Finland. The Group's balance sheet totals over EUR 55 billion.
MuniFin's customers include municipalities, joint municipal authorities, wellbeing services counties, corporate entities under their control, and affordable social housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.
MuniFin's customers are domestic, but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.
Read more:
Attachment
-
2025_Pillar_III_Half_Year_Disclosure_Report
