EU’s Kallas Urges Increased Pressure on Russia
(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy leader Kaja Kallas has urged for intensified efforts to pressure Moscow as preparations continue for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The anticipated summit, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska, will focus on the conflict in Ukraine among other key international matters.
In response to the announcement of the summit, foreign ministers from the EU’s member nations convened in an emergency video meeting on Monday.
Their discussions centered on how to position the bloc in light of the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks.
After the meeting, Kallas posted a message on X expressing the EU’s backing of American initiatives that aim to achieve “a just peace” between Moscow and Kiev.
Kallas emphasized the importance of “Transatlantic unity, support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia” as the essential strategy to not only bring an end to the ongoing conflict but also to deter “future Russian aggression in Europe.”
Her remarks highlighted the bloc’s broader geopolitical stance amid the escalating crisis.
She further outlined the EU’s current plans, which include “more sanctions against Russia, more military support for Ukraine, and more support for Ukraine’s budgetary needs and accession process to join the EU.”
These measures reflect a continued commitment to assisting Ukraine both militarily and financially while supporting its ambition to become a full EU member.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump confirmed his intention to consult with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as well as leaders from Kiev’s Western European allies prior to his meeting with Putin.
“I am going to get everybody’s ideas. I go into that thing fully loaded right up there – and we’re going to see what happens,” he remarked, indicating his readiness to represent a united Western position during the high-stakes talks.
News agencies such as X were cited in disseminating the statements and updates from key political figures involved.
