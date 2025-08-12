403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Huawei starts ICT competition in Uganda aimed to boost talents
(MENAFN) Chinese tech company Huawei has kicked off the 2025–2026 national information and communication technology (ICT) competition in Uganda, aimed at fostering local expertise and driving digital transformation.
According to Huawei, the initiative seeks to inspire young people through structured training, industry-level exposure, and competitive events. Operating under the theme “Connection, Glory, Future,” it will bring together universities, training institutions, and technology enthusiasts to strengthen Uganda’s ICT talent ecosystem.
At the launch event, Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, praised the partnership between Uganda, China, and Huawei in advancing ICT. “Our young people have not only participated in the Huawei programs, in and out of the country, but they have also excelled,” she said.
According to Huawei, the initiative seeks to inspire young people through structured training, industry-level exposure, and competitive events. Operating under the theme “Connection, Glory, Future,” it will bring together universities, training institutions, and technology enthusiasts to strengthen Uganda’s ICT talent ecosystem.
At the launch event, Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, praised the partnership between Uganda, China, and Huawei in advancing ICT. “Our young people have not only participated in the Huawei programs, in and out of the country, but they have also excelled,” she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment