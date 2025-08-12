Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Huawei starts ICT competition in Uganda aimed to boost talents

2025-08-12 07:32:09
(MENAFN) Chinese tech company Huawei has kicked off the 2025–2026 national information and communication technology (ICT) competition in Uganda, aimed at fostering local expertise and driving digital transformation.

According to Huawei, the initiative seeks to inspire young people through structured training, industry-level exposure, and competitive events. Operating under the theme “Connection, Glory, Future,” it will bring together universities, training institutions, and technology enthusiasts to strengthen Uganda’s ICT talent ecosystem.

At the launch event, Uganda’s Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, praised the partnership between Uganda, China, and Huawei in advancing ICT. “Our young people have not only participated in the Huawei programs, in and out of the country, but they have also excelled,” she said.

