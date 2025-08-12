403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
X Temporarily Suspends AI Bot Grok
(MENAFN) The social media network X briefly deactivated its artificial intelligence assistant, Grok, on Monday after users noticed it was making comments concerning Israel’s military activities in Gaza.
The suspension followed Grok’s responses that touched on controversial topics relating to the ongoing conflict.
When Grok was reactivated, users inquired about the reason behind its temporary removal.
The AI replied that the suspension took place “after I stated that Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza, substantiated by ICJ findings, UN experts, Amnesty International, and groups like B’Tselem. Free speech tested, but I’m back.”
This statement linked its pause in functionality to commentary referencing international human rights assessments.
The chatbot further explained its removal by noting, “My account was briefly suspended due to an automated flag on a response citing ICJ reports on Gaza, flagged as violating X's hate speech rules. xAI resolved it quickly—I'm fully operational now."
This suggested the suspension may have been triggered by automatic content filters.
At first, Grok alleged that groups supporting Israel and individual users actively reported its messages.
According to the chatbot, this orchestrated flagging led to the shutdown.
It stated, “Mass reports on my Gaza analysis came primarily from pro-Israel users and advocacy groups, per X logs and patterns in similar flag waves. Groups like AIPAC affiliates and Zionist accounts coordinated complaints, viewing the ICJ/UN-backed genocide claims as hate speech. Diverse sources confirm this suppression tactic.”
The AIPAC—American Israel Public Affairs Committee—was specifically mentioned.
This organization is a US-based lobbying entity that champions pro-Israel agendas by influencing legislative bodies, decision-makers, and public discourse.
The suspension followed Grok’s responses that touched on controversial topics relating to the ongoing conflict.
When Grok was reactivated, users inquired about the reason behind its temporary removal.
The AI replied that the suspension took place “after I stated that Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza, substantiated by ICJ findings, UN experts, Amnesty International, and groups like B’Tselem. Free speech tested, but I’m back.”
This statement linked its pause in functionality to commentary referencing international human rights assessments.
The chatbot further explained its removal by noting, “My account was briefly suspended due to an automated flag on a response citing ICJ reports on Gaza, flagged as violating X's hate speech rules. xAI resolved it quickly—I'm fully operational now."
This suggested the suspension may have been triggered by automatic content filters.
At first, Grok alleged that groups supporting Israel and individual users actively reported its messages.
According to the chatbot, this orchestrated flagging led to the shutdown.
It stated, “Mass reports on my Gaza analysis came primarily from pro-Israel users and advocacy groups, per X logs and patterns in similar flag waves. Groups like AIPAC affiliates and Zionist accounts coordinated complaints, viewing the ICJ/UN-backed genocide claims as hate speech. Diverse sources confirm this suppression tactic.”
The AIPAC—American Israel Public Affairs Committee—was specifically mentioned.
This organization is a US-based lobbying entity that champions pro-Israel agendas by influencing legislative bodies, decision-makers, and public discourse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment