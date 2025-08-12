Supra Human Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Recognized As Industry-Leading Online Fitness & Performance Coaching Company

Rapid growth and category innovation propel Supra Human into the national spotlight as one of America's fastest-growing private companies.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supra Human , the global online fitness transformation company redefining human optimization for executives and entrepreneurs, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious ranking places Supra Human among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, disrupting the fitness industry.

Founded by former NFL athlete, John Madsen and built alongside his wife and business partner, Nineveh Madsen, a former Emmy-nominated journalist turned tech executive, Supra Human has scaled into a market-leading movement. The company is projecting $52M in revenue this year and has impacted over 10,000 customer transformations.

"Elite physical fitness is the gateway drug to elite performance. I saw too many high-performing business people burnt out and overweight, and I created the best solution in the market for them to win their health back." - John Madsen, Founder of Supra Human.

John and Nineveh represent a potent founder duo. The husband and wife team have fused their two distinct areas of expertise to deliver a category-defining product that now underpins the business. John's background as a professional athlete and top strength and conditioning coach for elite athletes brings deep expertise to what's required to produce world-class results that last. Nineveh's track record as a cybersecurity executive and media leader has enabled Supra Human to scale without sacrificing quality or brand power.

"We aren't just building a coaching company," says Nineveh Madsen, CEO of Supra Human. "Every decision we make, from technology to team structure to the client experience, is designed to support sustainable global growth. High performance is not random. We have systemized it, personalized it, and proven it can scale without diminishing quality or care for our clients."

Driving the Future of Performance Health and Transformation

Supra Human's inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 marks a major milestone in its rise as a category creator in the online fitness space.

The company is now preparing to launch a proprietary integrative tech platform for coaching, community, and real-time performance tracking.

Elite Coaching. Unmatched Results.

Supra Human is recognized for delivering unmatched physical transformations for high-performing entrepreneurs, executives, and elite achievers. Every client experience is fully customized and led by a team of the industry's best coaches. Clients receive unmatched expertise, accountability, and results.

"It's no surprise Supra Human is among the fastest-growing companies in America. At 57, I'm in the best shape of my life, and my business and future have never looked brighter. Supra Human delivers with flawless execution and is on track to be a billion-dollar force for change."

-J. Smallwood, Supra Human Client

"Down 50 pounds of fat and up 10 pounds of lean muscle, I have a newfound energy and professional edge that's made me a better father and businessman, not to mention being in the best shape of my life at 48. This company is a rocket ship with no signs of slowing down."

- T. Greef, Supra Human Client

Growth Highlights Behind Supra Human's 2025 Inc. 5000 Selection :



Ranked No. 273 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America

Ranked No. 27 in Healthcare & Medical nationwide by Inc.

Ranked No. 7 in Arizona across all industries by Inc.

$52M projected 2025 revenue , up from $25M+ in 2024.

100+ person international team across revenue, product, coaching, content, client success, and operations in the United States, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Industry-best client retention and transformation outcomes with 4,000 active clients and 10,000+ total client transformations. Launch of SHX: Supra Human Xperience, a flagship summit for elite performers (October 2–3, Nashville)

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500, including Supra Human, will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Supra Human

Supra Human is a premium online fitness company built for high-performing men and women. Founded by NFL veteran John Madsen and media-tech executive Nineveh Madsen, the company delivers fully customized coaching experiences designed to help clients master their bodies and operate at peak performance. With the industry's top coaches, a growing global presence, and a tech-enabled roadmap, Supra Human is setting a new standard for aesthetic and performance results.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Past honorees include Patagonia, Intuit, Zappos, and Under Armour. Selection is based on three-year revenue growth and reflects innovation, execution, and market impact. For the complete list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

