Padel Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Sports In India, Says Mahesh Bhupathi

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Mahesh Bhupathi has long been synonymous with Indian tennis glory, putting the nation firmly on the global tennis map. Now, the 12-time Grand Slam doubles champion is lending his experience and vision to another racket sport that's fast gaining traction - padel. With the World Padel League (WPL), Bhupathi believes the sport is on the cusp of a breakthrough.

"Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Over the last couple of years, there's been exponential growth, with many tennis players taking it up as a secondary option. But I believe we're still at ground zero, and there's plenty of scope for growth," he told IANS.

For Bhupathi, bringing the WPL from Dubai to India is more than just a marquee event; it's about accelerating this growth.“One of our main goals is to be part of that journey and help it move faster. We are also working closely with the Federation to organise other ancillary events around it. Hopefully, in 5–10 years, we will see just how far this sport can go.”

While the Indian audience may still be discovering padel, the sport already boasts a well-structured global calendar.“Not many people know this, but padel already has four majors,” Bhupathi pointed out.“They play Qatar Major, Italy Premier Padel Major, Paris Premier Padel Major and Mexico Premier Padel Major. Just like tennis, it has a full tour and the players are becoming increasingly popular. For Indian fans, getting to watch this level of play is rare, which is why the WPL is going to be really exciting.”

Bhupathi also sees padel as a sport that can open new career pathways, not just for players but for sports professionals at large.“In any sport, if you want to make a career out of it, you need to start young and put in the hard work. Most tennis coaches are former players, and the same will happen with padel; you need to play the sport at a certain level to coach it well,” he explained.“Right now, many tennis coaches in India are also coaching padel and pickleball. So yes, job opportunities will naturally arise, and that's great for the overall ecosystem.”

The third season of the World Padel League will be played at Mumbai's Nesco from August 12 to 16. Following the tremendous response in the second season, the league will feature two more teams, making the league more competitive with six teams and 36 world-class players.