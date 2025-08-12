LLDPE Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Historical Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 1190/MT

Japan: US$ 1204/MT

United Kingdom: US$ 1683/MT

Saudi Arabia: US$ 1098/MT Brazil: US$ 1294/MT



Regional Prices Movement:





USA: In Q2 2025, LLDPE prices in the USA averaged 1,190 USD/MT, supported by stable domestic production and steady packaging sector demand. Balanced supply and moderate feedstock ethylene costs kept market sentiment firm despite fluctuations in export activity.



Japan: Japan's linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) prices stood at 1,204 USD/MT in Q2 2025, driven by steady demand from packaging and film applications. Stable imports, coupled with controlled production costs, maintained price stability despite mild variations in regional supply-demand dynamics.



United Kingdom: In Q2 2025, the UK's linear low-density polyethylene prices reached 1,683 USD/MT, influenced by high energy and feedstock costs. Strong demand from packaging and construction sectors, along with reliance on imports, kept prices elevated despite relatively stable supply conditions.



Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's LLDPE prices averaged 1,098 USD/MT in Q2 2025, supported by robust petrochemical production and competitive export activity. Strong demand from Asian and African markets maintained stable domestic pricing despite slight fluctuations in feedstock costs.

Brazil: In Q2 2025, Brazil's LLDPE prices stood at 1,294 USD/MT, shaped by steady demand from packaging and agriculture sectors. Import dependency, freight costs, and currency volatility influenced pricing, while stable regional supply conditions kept market sentiment balanced.

Factors Affecting LLDPE Prices:

Demand-Side Factors:



Packaging Industry Demand – High consumption from flexible packaging, films, and consumer goods sectors directly boosts market activity.

Construction and Agriculture Usage – Demand for geomembranes, pipes, and greenhouse films influences seasonal consumption patterns. Economic Growth & Consumer Spending – Rising disposable income drives demand for packaged goods, increasing LLDPE consumption.

Supply-Side Factors:



Feedstock Costs – Fluctuations in ethylene and crude oil prices impact production costs and overall market pricing.

Plant Operations & Capacity – Maintenance shutdowns, expansions, or production disruptions affect supply availability. Trade and Logistics – Import-export policies, freight rates, and supply chain disruptions influence supply flow and landed costs.



Global LLDPE Market Analysis

The global LLDPE market was valued at USD 70.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 110.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2025 to 2033, according to IMARC Group.

Key Growth Drivers:



Expanding demand from the packaging industry.Rising applications in agriculture and construction.Growth in consumer goods and e-commerce sectors.Advancements in film and extrusion technologies.Increasing infrastructure development in emerging economies.



How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help:

The latest IMARC Group study,“ LLDPE Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of LLDPE price trend, offering key insights into global LLDPE market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines LLDPE demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

