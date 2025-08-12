China Announces Temporary Anti-Dumping Duties On Canadian Canola

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing: China will begin collecting a temporary customs duty on canola imports from Canada, a commerce ministry statement said Tuesday, after an investigation made a preliminary determination of dumping.

Economic and political relations between China and Canada have been testy in recent years, with agricultural products frequently bearing the brunt of the ire.

In March, Beijing slapped a 100 percent surcharge on Canadian rapeseed oil, peas and oil cakes -- a type of animal feed.

China said the move was a response to Ottawa's decision last year to place 100 percent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, matching US measures.

Canada is among the world's top producers of canola, an oilseed crop that is used to make cooking oil, animal meal and biodiesel fuel.

The bulk of its canola exports go to just two customers, the United States and China -- two countries with which Ottawa has recently clashed over tariffs.

Chinese authorities began probing Canadian canola shipments last September.

That investigation had made a preliminary finding that Canada's imports had caused "substantial damage" to the domestic industry, the commerce ministry statement said.

From Thursday, Canadian canola imports will face duties of 75.8 percent, to be paid in the form of a "deposit" as measures are finalised, it added.

Also on Tuesday, Beijing's commerce ministry announced an anti-dumping probe into Canadian pea starch imports.

Meanwhile, an investigation into imports of halogenated butyl rubber -- a material used for tyre linings and hoses -- has reached preliminary rulings, the ministry said.

Imports of the product from Canada and Japan were determined to cause "substantial damage" to the domestic industry and will from Thursday be subject to preliminary duties of between 13.8 percent and 40.5 percent.

A probe of shipments of the rubber materials from India was terminated after finding a "negligible" import volume, the ministry said.