Azerbaijani Diaspora Activist Comes Out On Top In MMA, California, US (PHOTO)

2025-08-12 07:06:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12.​ Azerbaijani MMA fighter Mirmahmud Seyidzada, now making waves in the United States, came out on top at the 209 Beatdown tournament held in Stockton, California, proving that he's got the right stuff to go the distance, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said in a statement, Trend reports.

Seyidzada, a vibrant thread in the tapestry of the Azerbaijani community in California, carved a remarkable notch in his journey by outmaneuvering his rival with the grace of a dancer, the precision of a master craftsman, and the finesse of a seasoned strategist.

Following the clash, the warrior of the arena, who bore our vibrant tricolor banner like a beacon, proclaimed that he offered this triumph to the soil of his ancestors and the steadfast souls who rally behind him.

To note, Mirmahmud Seyidzada, in addition to being a professional athlete, is a law student at San Jose State University. He is an alumnus of the prestigious American Kickboxing Academy, an institution recognized for cultivating elite athletes including Habib Nurmagomedov, Daniel "DC" Cormier, and Cain Velasquez.

