Azerbaijani Diaspora Activist Comes Out On Top In MMA, California, US (PHOTO)
Seyidzada, a vibrant thread in the tapestry of the Azerbaijani
community in California, carved a remarkable notch in his journey
by outmaneuvering his rival with the grace of a dancer, the
precision of a master craftsman, and the finesse of a seasoned
strategist.
Following the clash, the warrior of the arena, who bore our vibrant tricolor banner like a beacon, proclaimed that he offered this triumph to the soil of his ancestors and the steadfast souls who rally behind him.
To note, Mirmahmud Seyidzada, in addition to being a professional athlete, is a law student at San Jose State University. He is an alumnus of the prestigious American Kickboxing Academy, an institution recognized for cultivating elite athletes including Habib Nurmagomedov, Daniel "DC" Cormier, and Cain Velasquez.
