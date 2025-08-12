403
Saudi Cabinet Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation To Seize Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Cabinet condemned and denounced the provocative practices by Israeli occupation to seize the Gaza Strip, including the use of starvation tactics and continued acts of genocide against Palestinian people.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), following the Cabinet session chaired by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman in NEOM, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary, said that the Cabinet reviewed Saudi Arabia's comprehensive support for the State of Palestine and its people.
The cabinet also called on the international community and UN Security Council to halt these violation that undermines and threatens regional and international security and stability.
The Cabinet prasied the successive historic announcements by a number of countries, including Australia and New Zealand, for their intention to recognize the Palestinian state, which embodies international legitimacy and supports peace.
It praised the global announcement that's support a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Cabinet reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis, pursuing peace, and facilitating dialogue.
Furthermore, it also welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, looking forward to a new phase of understanding, cooperation, and strengthened stability between the two countries. (end)
