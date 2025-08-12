403
Kuwait's CAIT, Microsoft Hold Workshop To Promote Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), in collaboration with the Microsoft, organized on Tuesday a promotional workshop for the strategic partnership between the two sides signed in March 2025.
The workshop, held under patronage of the Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar, aimed to inform personnel of the government departments about the strategy breadlines, said Najat Ibrahim, CAIT's Acting Director General in a statement to KUNA.
It is an opportunity to boost cooperation between the agency and the public authorities, ensure effective execution of its objectives to attain a real added value to the information technology sector and back up the national digital transformation process, she said.
CAIT has recently completed the required technical, financial and administrative measures for the actual execution, as a prelude to organzing a series of workshops to promote it.
The agency since declaring the signing of the agreement has sought to render it "a tangible reality," she said, adding that CAIT on May 7, 2025, addressed all the government departments about guidelines for benefiting from this partnership.
Ibrahim said that the accord is part of an overall framework to employ state-of-art technology and computing services including Azure, Microsoft products licenses and technical back-up services, for developing an advanced and safe digital infrastructure that supports innovation and contributes to speeding up the smart government services.
The agreement, she has added, is designed to boost digital transformation, government departments' efficiency and promote the AI usage in the civil servants' daily tasks.
Meanwhile, Rawan Al-Slaiman, a CAIT engineer, affirmed to KUNA that the agreement paves the way for the AI and computing employment in the government departments.
Topics of the workshop deal with the new collective contract with Microsoft, visual presentation about the AI (co-pilot-4 office 365) and a summary about the center's co-pilot initiative. They also cover the zero trust initiative, Azure computing and safe shifting to the Microsoft computing. (end)
