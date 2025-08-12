Broadridge Partners With BMLL To Bring Advanced Pre-Trade Analytics To Global Trading Participants

Pre-trade analytics integrated into Broadridge's sell-side Global OMS and buy-side EMS, Xilix, in Japan

Integrated market intelligence and real-time analytics at point of order entry drives trading performance and manages risk

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG and TOKYO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR ), a global Fintech leader, today announced a strategic partnership with BMLL Technologies , a leading provider of Level 3 historical market data and analytics, to deliver sophisticated new pre-trade analytics capabilities directly within Broadridge's global sell-side Order Management System (OMS) and Xilix Execution Management System (EMS) for buy-side firms in Japan.

"Working with BMLL we are optimizing trading and delivering transformation by integrating actionable insights and robust analytics directly into the workflows of both global sell-side and Japanese buy-side clients," said Brian Pomraning, Chief Product Officer of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions. "We are providing traders with unprecedented pre-trade insights to optimize their trading decisions at the point of execution. By seamlessly integrating BMLL's high-quality data and analytics, we are empowering our clients to achieve better outcomes-enhancing trading performance, managing risk, and meeting their own clients' demands."

With these integrated enhancements, traders using Broadridge's OMS, as well as Japanese buy-side clients leveraging Xilix EMS, gain instant access to advanced analytics at the point of order entry. Powered by BMLL's historical data, traders receive predictions on execution time, market impact, participation rates, spread costs, and risk exposure, all seamlessly incorporated into existing workflows.

Broadridge's OMS and Xilix EMS now provide users with a rich suite of actionable insights, including average daily volumes by trading session, real-time Average Volume At Time (AVAT), Remaining Volume At Time (RVAT), and dynamic execution timing assessments. Traders benefit from market impact forecasts, participation rate estimates, volatility and risk scoring, and visual displays of intraday trading patterns to inform decisions before execution. Automated order routing further supports smarter execution, with metrics adapting automatically as market conditions evolve.

"We're thrilled to partner with Broadridge, enabling it to provide its buy-side and sell-side clients with pre-trade analytics directly through its EMS and OMS platforms, built using BMLL's high quality historical data," said Dr Elliot Banks, Chief Product Officer at BMLL. "Our mission has always been to democratize access to our datasets. As a result, we are increasingly witnessing a shift across market participants towards buy-and-build strategies, cementing the fact that owning or engineering vast amounts of data is no longer what differentiates firms. It's what they do with the data that matters. Our harmonized data and the BMLL Data Lab research platform empower Broadridge with the best-in-class tools they need to dynamically create custom analytics across global markets and provide pre-trade algos for its customers at speed and scale".

Today's markets are increasingly complex, with multiple venues, unique liquidity profiles, and rapidly shifting trading patterns. By integrating advanced analytics directly within the order management workflow and trading interface, Broadridge and BMLL enable traders to anticipate volatility, minimize market impact, and optimize execution in real time.

BMLL's ISO27k-certified infrastructure and expertise in high-quality Level 3 data ensure Broadridge clients benefit from deep, reliable analytics-without the burden of maintaining their own data environments.

This enhancement reflects Broadridge's commitment to providing trusted and transformative trading technology and actionable intelligence to firms navigating increasingly sophisticated markets - with an optimized and scalable approach.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit .

About BMLL

BMLL Technologies is the leading, independent provider of harmonised, Level 3, 2 and 1 historical data and analytics to the world's most sophisticated capital market participants, covering global equities, ETFs and futures and US equity options.

BMLL offers banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups, academic institutions and regulators immediate and flexible access to the most granular Level 3, 2 and 1 T+1 order book data and advanced pre and post-trade analytics. BMLL gives users the ability to understand market behaviour, accelerate research, optimise trading strategies and generate alpha more predictably.

Founded in 2014 in the machine learning laboratories of the University of Cambridge, the platform enables researchers and quants across global financial services firms to apply complex statistical techniques to BMLL's unique big-data sets with applications such as market impact, pre and post trade analytics, order book simulation and compliance. Users no longer need to buy, curate and harmonise data. With BMLL, they gain cost-effective, instant access to a cloud-native Data Science environment via a single web portal, with a long history of the most granular, full order book data across global equities, futures and ETFs for back-testing and simulation, delivered directly into their workflows.

BMLL secured $21 million strategic investment in October 2024, led by Optiver, with participation from CTC Venture Capital and existing investors. This follows BMLL's $26 million Series B investment from Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet, IQ Capital's Growth Fund and Snowflake Ventures in 2022/2023. Prior to that, BMLL raised $36m through Series A and seed funding rounds.

For more information please explore our website and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

