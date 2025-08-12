Babson College And Vollee Launch Mathbot: An Agentic AI Tutor Redefining Business Analytics Education

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babson College, a world-renowned leader in entrepreneurial education, has partnered with AI innovation company Vollee ( ) to launch MathBot , an intelligent AI-powered tutor designed to support students tackling complex topics in probability and statistics-critical components of Babson's Foundations of Business Analytics course.

With quantitative readiness emerging as a national concern, Babson sought a bold solution to bridge the gap between theory and real-world application. Delivered in just six weeks, MathBot was developed using Vollee's domain-specific AI engine and Microsoft Azure's cloud and AI services to provide personalized, academically rigorous support for students.

“Our educators are constantly sourcing state-of-the-art tools to accelerate learning and ensure student success,” said Patty Patria , Chief Information Officer at Babson College.“MathBot, powered by Vollee, represents the next evolution in personalized, AI-driven education.”

MathBot is built on the principles of Agentic AI , a new frontier in artificial intelligence that empowers AI systems to act as autonomous, intelligent agents capable of understanding, guiding, and reasoning. Vollee's architecture enables MathBot to deliver hyper-personalized tutoring through features such as vector hybrid search, grounded retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and voice/text synthesis-enhancing how students engage with course material.

“The solution's emphasis on translating mathematical concepts into business language equips students with the essential skill of communicating complex quantitative results effectively,” said Dr. Nathan Karst , Chair of the Mathematics and Science Department at Babson.

Unlike generic chatbots, MathBot offers grounded responses linked to academic sources, adapting to each student's learning style while preserving academic integrity. The tool is already showing strong anecdotal impact on student confidence and engagement, with formal evaluation planned as adoption grows.

“MathBot exemplifies what's possible when you move beyond static tools to true Agentic AI,” said Steven Duggan , Vice President at Vollee.“It's not just responding-it's guiding, interpreting, and teaching with academic precision.”

This collaboration positions Babson at the forefront of AI-enabled education and demonstrates how Agentic AI can enhance student outcomes in STEM and business disciplines alike.

