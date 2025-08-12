Udaipur Files OTT Details: When And Where To Watch The Vijay Raaz Starrer Online

Udaipur Files, which was released on August 8, saw a weak box office run. Now, buzz around its upcoming digital release is building, with reports hinting at an October streaming debut.

The recently released film 'Udaipur Files' has received a poor response at the box office. Meanwhile, information about its OTT release is coming out. Before talking about OTT, first know about its box office collection. Released on August 8, this film has flopped at the box office. Not only did this film have a slow start, but it also failed to grow during the weekend. The situation is such that in three days this film has not been able to earn even Rs 30 lakh at the domestic box office.

If media reports are to be believed, this film earned Rs 13 lakh on the first day and its total earnings over the weekend were around Rs 27 lakh.

When and where will you be able to watch 'Udaipur Files' on OTT?

If reports are to be believed, 'Udaipur Files' can be streamed on ZEE5. However, for this the audience will have to wait a bit. Because usually any film is brought on OTT only after its 8-week run in theaters. That is, the audience can see this film on the digital platform in October. However, till now no official information has been shared about this by the makers of the film or the OTT platform.

About 'Udaipur Files'

The story of 'Udaipur Files' is based on the murder of Kanhaiyalal Sahu, a tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan. In 2022, fundamentalists barged into his shop and brutally murdered him. His only crime was that he was supporting Nupur Sharma, a former spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had made an objectionable statement about Prophet Mohammad. The film is directed by Bharat S Srinet and Jayant Sinha. Amit Jani is the producer of this film and Vijay Raj has played the lead role in the film.

Rajneesh Duggal, Preeti Jhangiani, Kamlesh Sawant, Kanchi Singh and Mushtaq Khan also have important roles in the film. Earlier this film was scheduled to release on 11 July. But it got stuck due to legal troubles. Later it was released on 8 August after getting permission from the Delhi High Court.