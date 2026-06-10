Sonu Nigam Shares Rare Throwback Featuring Three Generations Of Women From His Family

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singer Sonu Nigam took a trip down memory lane as he shared a rare throwback picture featuring three generations of women from his family, on Wednesday night.

The singer posted a still from an old video shoot that captured his mother, grandmother and sister seated together in an auditorium.

Sharing the image on his social media account, Sonu wrote, "Mummy, Naani and Tinni, 3 generations during the shoot of Agam Kumar Nigam ji's shoot of his first video for his first album.. Main bhi kharidaar hoon."

The picture appears to be from the filming of singer Agam Kumar Nigam's music video for his debut album 'Main Bhi Kharidaar Hoon'.

In the picture, Sonu's mother and grandmother can be seen seated in the front row of an auditorium, while his sister Teesha Nigam, affectionately called Tinni, is seated beside them. The candid frame seems to capture a precious family moment from the early days of Agam Kumar Nigam's music career.

For the uninitiated, Agam Kumar Nigam was Sonu Nigam's father, and was a noted singer who performed extensively on stage and played a key role in introducing Sonu to music at a young age.

Reportedly, Sonu often accompanied his father to concerts as a child where he learnt and fell in love with music.

Sonu made his Bollywood playback debut in the early 1990s before achieving nationwide fame with songs from films such as 'Border', 'Pardes', 'Dil Se..', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Saathiya', '3 Idiots' and many others.

Apart from singing, Sonu also became a familiar face on television. He hosted the iconic music reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', in the mid 90s era. One of the show's most celebrated contestants was singer Shreya Ghoshal, who was a teenager then

Sonu also appeared as a judge and mentor on several singing-based reality shows over the years.