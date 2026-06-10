Uzbekistan's Bank Lending Reaches $52.5 Billion As Credit Portfolio Diversifies
While the industrial sector remained the largest recipient of bank financing, the country's credit portfolio continued to diversify as lending expanded across households, construction, services, and agriculture.
Industry accounted for the largest share of outstanding loans, totaling 137.5 trillion soms (about $11.4 billion), or 22% of the overall credit portfolio. However, lending to the sector declined by 14% year-on-year, suggesting a broader distribution of credit resources across other areas of the economy.
Household lending emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, with outstanding loans reaching 230.8 trillion soms (about $19.2 billion), representing 37% of total bank lending. The segment expanded by 21% over the past year, reinforcing its position as the largest component of the country's credit market.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment