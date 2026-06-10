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Uzbekistan's Bank Lending Reaches $52.5 Billion As Credit Portfolio Diversifies

Uzbekistan's Bank Lending Reaches $52.5 Billion As Credit Portfolio Diversifies


2026-06-10 10:04:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Commercial banks in Uzbekistan had extended 629 trillion soms (about $52.5 billion) in outstanding loans as of May 1, 2026, an increase of 11% compared with the same period a year earlier, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan said.

While the industrial sector remained the largest recipient of bank financing, the country's credit portfolio continued to diversify as lending expanded across households, construction, services, and agriculture.

Industry accounted for the largest share of outstanding loans, totaling 137.5 trillion soms (about $11.4 billion), or 22% of the overall credit portfolio. However, lending to the sector declined by 14% year-on-year, suggesting a broader distribution of credit resources across other areas of the economy.

Household lending emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, with outstanding loans reaching 230.8 trillion soms (about $19.2 billion), representing 37% of total bank lending. The segment expanded by 21% over the past year, reinforcing its position as the largest component of the country's credit market.

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