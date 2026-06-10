China Using Chatgpt To Target US AI Debate: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, June 11 (IANS) A bipartisan congressional leader has accused China of attempting to exploit America's open political system after OpenAI disclosed that China-linked actors used ChatGPT to generate content aimed at influencing debates over US tariffs and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The findings were highlighted by Rep. John Moolenaar, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, who said the Chinese government was seeking to manipulate legitimate public discussions in the United States.

"There are legitimate questions about data centres, and Americans deserve answers as companies work to build the infrastructure we need for our nation's future. We are blessed to live in a free and open society where we can debate these topics," Moolenaar said.

"Unfortunately, the Chinese Communist Party exploits our openness and works to divide Americans through its United Front organisations and other entities. Its state-run media has published English-language articles overtly attempting to divide Americans on the construction of data centres, and some elements in China are attempting to do so by more disguised methods," he added.

According to OpenAI's June 2026 threat report, the company banned two clusters of ChatGPT accounts "likely originating from China" after they used the platform to support what it described as covert influence operations targeting debates around American AI policy and technology competition.

The first operation, dubbed the "Data Centre Bandwagon" campaign, generated social media comments and images claiming that AI data centres were driving up electricity prices for ordinary Americans, it said.

OpenAI said the content was posted through likely inauthentic social media accounts and sought to amplify concerns about rising energy costs linked to AI infrastructure.

The second operation, called the "Tech and Tariffs" campaign, produced comments and political cartoons criticising US tariffs and portraying Washington as seeking technological dominance. OpenAI said operators specifically instructed the system to depict only President Donald Trump and avoid references to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The report said some of the same networks also spread false claims that ChatGPT user data had been compromised. OpenAI stated that "These allegations were entirely false."

OpenAI said the campaigns had little impact online. The company concluded that the social media efforts received "no authentic engagement" and found "no evidence of meaningful breakout beyond its own activity."

Still, the company warned that the significance of the operations lay in the narratives being tested. It said the campaigns attempted to connect US technology policies with economic anxieties and public concerns, while inserting foreign actors into ongoing domestic debates over AI, energy costs and technological competition.

Moolenaar said his committee would continue examining potential foreign influence efforts surrounding data centre development.

"My committee and I will continue to investigate potential Chinese malign influence in the data centre debate, and I hope all Americans involved in these debates will treat one another with respect," he said.

The report comes as competition between the United States and China over artificial intelligence intensifies. Both countries are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, advanced computing capacity and next-generation technologies that are increasingly viewed as critical to economic growth and national security.