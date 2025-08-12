Epson Introduces Readyprint, Customer Focused Printing Plan Designed For Incredible Value And Flexibility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "At Epson, our priority has always been the customer. That's why we built ReadyPrint from the ground up to offer an incredible value in the world of printer subscriptions," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Imaging & Printing, Epson America. "Unlike many other plans, ReadyPrint gives you unlimited, worry-free color printing2 – no monthly page limits, no overage fees – just total freedom and convenience for everyday printing." Epson ReadyPrint printer and ink plans provide subscribers with incredible value and flexibility. Post thi Ideal for home and business use, ReadyPrint offers flexible printing plans2 designed to accommodate different printing needs. With no expensive upfront costs, subscribers can enjoy one of the latest EcoTank printers delivered directly to their door with a two-year term and predictable monthly payment. With automatic ink replacement, the printer automatically monitors ink levels and ships replacement ink before you run out. Subscribers also have premium customer support and troubleshooting assistance during the life of the plan. Customers are already raving about ReadyPrint and its hassle-free experience. "I have used Epson products for years and absolutely love them, and the fact that I can pay a low monthly fee and receive all the benefits that I do is amazing!" Epson ReadyPrint Printing Plans, Benefits & Features



Home Office Business Business Wide Plan Benefits Printer EcoTank ET-2980U EcoTank ET-3850U EcoTank ET-5850U EcoTank ET-16650U Price3 $14.99/month $19.99/month $39.99/month4 $54.99/month4 Great For Home & Family Home Office Business Business Printer Features Maximum Paper Size 8.5" x 14" 8.5" x 14" 8.5" x 14" 13" x 19" Print/Scan/Copy ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto Two-Sided Printing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Borderless Photos ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto Document Feeder (ADF)

✓ ✓ ✓ Ethernet Connectivity

✓ ✓ ✓ Fax



✓ ✓ Touchscreen Control Panel



✓ ✓ Auto Two-Sided Scanning



✓ ✓ Wide-Format Printing





✓ ISO Print Speed5 15 ppm (black), 8 ppm (color) 15 ppm (black), 8 ppm color 25 ppm black, 25 ppm color 25 ppm black, 25 ppm color Paper Tray Capacity 100 Pages 250 Pages 500 Pages 500 Pages Wi-Fi Bands Supported 2.4 GHZ/5 GHZ 2.4 GHZ 2.4 GHZ/5 GHZ 2.4 GHZ/5 GHZ

Availability

ReadyPrint plans are now available in the U.S. All unlimited printing plans require a two-year commitment. For more information and FAQ, visit href="" target="_blank" epson/hom .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" target="_blank" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

