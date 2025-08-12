Epson Introduces Readyprint, Customer Focused Printing Plan Designed For Incredible Value And Flexibility
Home
Office
Business
Business Wide
Plan Benefits
Printer
EcoTank
ET-2980U
EcoTank
ET-3850U
EcoTank
ET-5850U
EcoTank
ET-16650U
Price3
$14.99/month
$19.99/month
$39.99/month4
$54.99/month4
Great For
Home & Family
Home Office
Business
Business
Printer Features
Maximum Paper Size
8.5" x 14"
8.5" x 14"
8.5" x 14"
13" x 19"
Print/Scan/Copy
✓
✓
✓
✓
Auto Two-Sided
Printing
✓
✓
✓
✓
Borderless Photos
✓
✓
✓
✓
Auto Document Feeder (ADF)
✓
|
✓
|
✓
Ethernet Connectivity
✓
|
✓
|
✓
Fax
✓
|
✓
Touchscreen Control Panel
✓
|
✓
Auto Two-Sided Scanning
✓
|
✓
Wide-Format Printing
✓
ISO Print Speed5
15 ppm (black),
8 ppm (color)
15 ppm (black),
8 ppm color
25 ppm black,
25 ppm color
25 ppm black,
25 ppm color
Paper Tray Capacity
100 Pages
250 Pages
500 Pages
500 Pages
Wi-Fi Bands Supported
2.4 GHZ/5 GHZ
2.4 GHZ
2.4 GHZ/5 GHZ
2.4 GHZ/5 GHZ
Availability
ReadyPrint plans are now available in the U.S. All unlimited printing plans require a two-year commitment. For more information and FAQ, visit href="" target="_blank" epson/hom .
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" target="_blank" epson
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).
† Supertank printers are defined as refillable ink tank printers.
1 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US and Canada Combined, Inkjet SF and MF Printers Combined, Refillable Tank Included, Total Unit Sales, 12 Months Ending July 2024.
2 Unlimited Ink Replenishment. Use the Epson Genuine Ink supplied with your ReadyPrint subscription. Subject to the ReadyPrint Terms of Use and the functional limitations for the printer hardware (ET-2980U 2,000 pages/month, ET-3850U 2,100 pages/month, ET-5850U 8,300 pages/month, ET-16650U 8,300 pages/month). See epson/readyprint-terms . All Unlimited Printing Plans require a 2-year commitment and printers must remain connected to the Internet. Available in U.S. only.
3 Excluding taxes
4 Customers that prefer a lower monthly payment can pay an optional upfront activation fee of $249.99. They will retain all benefits of their selected ReadyPrint plan.
5 Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit
EPSON and EcoTank are registered trademarks and ReadyPrint is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.
SOURCE Epson America, Inc.
