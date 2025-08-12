Caught On Camera: Hilarious Street Fight With Police Man As 'Referee' Goes Viral Internet Reacts, 'Desi Liu Kang'
The video posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh account on X at 10:39 AM on August 12 has already amassed over 29.5 thousand views, several comments and reactions. Users online dropped a flurry of amusing comments, memes and jokes on the strange confrontation between a shirtless man with one in sneakers. Some users pointed out that the location is Kullu bus stand.Also Read | Plane crashes into parked aircraft during landing at Montana Airport | Watch Watch the viral video here:
Aligning with the random sounds in the video, the caption rightfully states,“Aaja-Aaja.”Also Read | Viral video: Delhi man slammed for letting son urinate on metro railway tracks Social media reaction
Reacting to this video , a user stated, "Aaja Aaja Mai hu pyaar teraaa" song hitting my mind after reading the caption. Another user remarked,“Banda shirt utar k khudko Bruce Lee samajh raha.”
Reactions on hilarious viral street fight video
A third user replied,“It looks himachali tarjan getting beaten up.”
A fourth user wrote,“The shirtless guy ended up hurting himself more than the other person he was fighting.”
A fifth user joked,“Police uncle is the refree.(sic)”
A sixth comment read,“Real WWE”
A seventh user quipped,“Desi Liu Kang.”What is Liu Kang?
A fictional character of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, Liu Kang first made an appearance in the original 1992 game as a Shaolin monk. Notably, Mortal Kombat was produced by Midway Games and NetherRealm Studios.Also Read | Viral Video: Chilling footage shows 'execution' of medical staff at hospital
Since the debut of Liu Kang character, the protagonists of the action-adventure spin-off Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks has appeared as playable in almost every main instalment. The only in instalment in which Liu Kang character was not present was Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002).
Besides games, Liu Kang has appeared as the hero in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie adaptation and in its 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat Annihilation.
