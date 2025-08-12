Caught On Camera: Hilarious Street Fight With Police Man As 'Referee' Goes Viral Internet Reacts, 'Desi Liu Kang'

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-12 06:12:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hilarious street fight has gone viral after two men were caught exchanging blows on a street. A police officer's failed attempts two control the two furious youths were caught on camera.

The video posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh account on X at 10:39 AM on August 12 has already amassed over 29.5 thousand views, several comments and reactions. Users online dropped a flurry of amusing comments, memes and jokes on the strange confrontation between a shirtless man with one in sneakers. Some users pointed out that the location is Kullu bus stand.

Also Read | Plane crashes into parked aircraft during landing at Montana Airport | Watch Watch the viral video here:

Aligning with the random sounds in the video, the caption rightfully states,“Aaja-Aaja.”

Also Read | Viral video: Delhi man slammed for letting son urinate on metro railway tracks Social media reaction

Reacting to this video , a user stated, "Aaja Aaja Mai hu pyaar teraaa" song hitting my mind after reading the caption. Another user remarked,“Banda shirt utar k khudko Bruce Lee samajh raha.”


Reactions on hilarious viral street fight video

A third user replied,“It looks himachali tarjan getting beaten up.”

A fourth user wrote,“The shirtless guy ended up hurting himself more than the other person he was fighting.”

A fifth user joked,“Police uncle is the refree.(sic)”

A sixth comment read,“Real WWE”

A seventh user quipped,“Desi Liu Kang.”

What is Liu Kang?

A fictional character of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, Liu Kang first made an appearance in the original 1992 game as a Shaolin monk. Notably, Mortal Kombat was produced by Midway Games and NetherRealm Studios.

Also Read | Viral Video: Chilling footage shows 'execution' of medical staff at hospital

Since the debut of Liu Kang character, the protagonists of the action-adventure spin-off Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks has appeared as playable in almost every main instalment. The only in instalment in which Liu Kang character was not present was Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002).

Besides games, Liu Kang has appeared as the hero in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie adaptation and in its 1997 sequel Mortal Kombat Annihilation.

