High School Athlete's Mysterious Illness Leads To Rare Diagnosis Of Idiopathic Multicentric Castleman Disease (Imcd)
Avion entered a high school of over 3,000 students as a star football player but was soon derailed with a mysterious illness that led to multiple hospitalizations and surgeries, and eventually a stay in one hospital for much of the school year. Despite multiple misdiagnoses and invasive treatments, his condition worsened. Only after his hematologist-oncologist consulted national experts was he accurately diagnosed with idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease (iMCD)-the hospital's first and only confirmed case to date.
While bedridden, Avion kept up with schoolwork thanks to a dedicated tutor. He eventually returned to school in a wheelchair and slowly regained his strength. Now preparing for college, he's focused on mentoring young athletes facing similar challenges.
The kNOw iMCD campaign aims to raise awareness and improve recognition of this rare disease to help reduce diagnostic delays and connect patients with proper care.
Learn more about iMCD at KnowiMCD , or from the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network at cdcn .
Recordati Rare Diseases
Media Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment