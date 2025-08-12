403
Industrial Facilities Management Expo Is Set To Take Place From 7Th To 9Th September 2025 In Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, August 2025: The Aldrich Center of Excellence proudly announces the 2nd Edition of the Industrial Facilities Management Expo (IFM Expo 2025), taking place September 7 - 9, 2025, at Dhahran Expo, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
This pivotal industry platform will unite leaders in facilities management, industrial operations, and smart infrastructure technologies to shape the future of sustainable industrial excellence. IFM Expo 2025 will spotlight innovations in digital transformation, energy efficiency, lifecycle asset management, ESG integration, health & safety, workforce development, and operational resilience.
“Facilities management is no longer just about maintenance- it's about building smarter, more sustainable environments that fuel industry, serve communities, and drive long-term growth. This year, IFM Expo is all about connecting people and ideas that power the next era of industrial infrastructure,” - Benedict Samuel, Director, Aldrich Center of Excellence
Co-located with STATIC ARABIA, IFM Expo 2025 will feature 70+ leading companies showcasing practical strategies, real-world case studies, and cutting-edge technologies tailored for complex industrial environments.
This year's program includes technical conferences, smart building showcases, and energy-efficient innovations- providing attendees with actionable tools to modernize and elevate facility operations.
Key sponsors and partners include:
. SRACO (Co-Host Sponsor)
. Khidmah (Diamond Sponsor)
. Al Yamama (Gold Sponsor)
. Musanadah (Silver Sponsor)
. ENGIE (Networking Partner)
Who Should Attend?
C-level executives, facility directors, operations managers, HSE professionals, engineers, and government stakeholders are invited to collaborate and shape the future of industrial infrastructure.
Register, exhibit, or partner today at: official websit
