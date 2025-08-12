Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Explosion At US Steel Plant In Pennsylvania Leaves 2 Dead, 10 Injured

2025-08-12 05:12:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An explosion at a US Steel plant near Pittsburgh in the US State of Pennsylvania left two dead and at least 10 others injured late Monday, officials said.
The blast, followed by several smaller explosions, was felt in surrounding communities and prompted county officials to urge residents to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to respond.
Five of the injured remain in critical but stable condition, while the others have been discharged from hospital. No workers are reported missing.
The facility, located about 24 km south of Pittsburgh, is the largest coking operation in North America.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, and an investigation is under way.

