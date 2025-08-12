403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosion At US Steel Plant In Pennsylvania Leaves 2 Dead, 10 Injured
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An explosion at a US Steel plant near Pittsburgh in the US State of Pennsylvania left two dead and at least 10 others injured late Monday, officials said.
The blast, followed by several smaller explosions, was felt in surrounding communities and prompted county officials to urge residents to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to respond.
Five of the injured remain in critical but stable condition, while the others have been discharged from hospital. No workers are reported missing.
The facility, located about 24 km south of Pittsburgh, is the largest coking operation in North America.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, and an investigation is under way.
The blast, followed by several smaller explosions, was felt in surrounding communities and prompted county officials to urge residents to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to respond.
Five of the injured remain in critical but stable condition, while the others have been discharged from hospital. No workers are reported missing.
The facility, located about 24 km south of Pittsburgh, is the largest coking operation in North America.
The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, and an investigation is under way.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment