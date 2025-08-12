Nakhchivan Sees Over 21% Growth In Registered Sales Through New-Generation Cash Registers

From January to July 2025, the total turnover registered through new-generation cash registers (NGCRs) in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached 274 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

