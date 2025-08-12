403
RSF Reportedly Commits Massacre in Sudan’s El Fasher Displacement Camp
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a deadly attack on a displacement camp in El Fasher, North Darfur, on Monday, killing over 40 civilians and injuring dozens more, according to local activist groups.
The El Fasher Resistance Committees, an anti-war group, characterized the attack on Abu Shouk camp as including both shelling and the killing of individuals inside their homes. At the same time, the Abu Shouk Camp Emergency Room volunteer team verified the casualties, stating there were at least 40 fatalities and 19 wounded.
The strike occurred amid claims by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and allied factions that they successfully thwarted a large-scale, multi-directional RSF ground offensive on El Fasher. The SAF and its allies declared they inflicted severe damage on the RSF, killing “more than 200 fighters” and capturing or destroying dozens of combat vehicles.
Residents reported that the violence erupted early Monday with heavy RSF shelling targeting multiple locations, including the army headquarters and Abu Shouk camp, followed by ground attacks advancing from the east, southeast, and north sides of the city.
The RSF has yet to respond to these accusations.
El Fasher remains the last major Darfur city outside RSF control and has been a focal point of intense conflict since May. The broader Sudan war, which began in April 2023, stems from a fierce power struggle between the SAF and RSF. This brutal conflict has ravaged infrastructure, caused tens of thousands of deaths, displaced millions, and triggered a dire humanitarian emergency.
