Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iraq, Iran Seal Border Security Agreement

Iraq, Iran Seal Border Security Agreement


2025-08-12 04:35:35
(MENAFN) Iraq and Iran finalized a bilateral security pact on Monday aimed at enhancing coordination along their shared borders, officials confirmed, in a move signaling tighter defense cooperation between the two neighbors.

The agreement, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), was signed in Baghdad by Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s National Security Adviser, according to a statement released by the Iraqi prime minister’s media office.

The statement offered no specifics regarding the provisions outlined in the MoU.

Ahead of the signing, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani met with Larijani and reiterated Iraq’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Iran and expanding strategic partnerships in multiple areas, the statement said.

Al-Sudani also emphasized Iraq’s firm position against Israeli actions targeting Iran. “Iraq's principled and firm stance in rejecting Israel's ‘aggression’ against Iran and any actions that lead to the escalation of conflicts at the regional and international levels, as well as Iraq's support for U.S.-Iran dialogue,” the statement read.

Larijani, in turn, highlighted Iran’s focus on deepening its ties with Iraq across a range of sectors. He particularly noted cooperation in infrastructure, stating Iran’s interest in advancing a railway link to support passenger movement and integrating it with the regional Development Road initiative.

The trip marks Larijani’s first official foreign visit since taking office at Iran’s top security institution last week. He is expected to visit Lebanon next.

MENAFN12082025000045017169ID1109916091

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search