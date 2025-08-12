403
Panama Confirms Commitment to Maritime Security
(MENAFN) Panama’s President, Jose Raul Mulino, firmly declared on Monday that his nation will not permit criminal organizations to take advantage of its maritime routes or vessel registration system.
He vowed to enforce stricter actions to defend both international trade routes and marine ecosystems.
Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting—which he is currently leading this month—Mulino emphasized Panama’s critical geographic role in global navigation.
He remarked, "My country holds a geographically strategic position, historically linked to the oceans, and seriously takes up its responsibility in maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable maritime routes."
Mulino drew attention to the fact that "more than 80% of global trade, by volume, is transported via maritime routes," stressing that oceans are "particularly vulnerable to the expansion of transnational organized crime," such as smuggling of narcotics, firearms, humans, and counterfeit merchandise.
Faced with these dangers, he asserted, "Panama has taken a clear stance of responsible leadership and effective action."
He pointed out the significance of "good maritime governance," explaining that it ensures the ability to track ships, improves sea monitoring, and thwarts cross-border crime.
He strongly stated, "Panama is not, nor will it ever be, a refuge for those who violate international law or threaten the security of the oceans."
In addition, Mulino underlined Panama’s efforts to confront unlawful, undeclared, and unregulated fishing by using penalties, boosting surveillance systems, and enhancing partnerships with other nations.
Referring to the pivotal role of the Panama Canal, Mulino noted it supports "180 maritime routes connecting with more than 1920 ports in 170 countries," and that its neutral status—enshrined by international treaties—“stands as a guarantee of free transit and stability.”
With a firm tone, the president made clear that Panama is determined to safeguard its maritime domain from exploitation, while reinforcing its role in maintaining the security and efficiency of global shipping.
