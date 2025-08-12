Iranian Director Mohammad Rasoulof Receives First Locarno City Of Peace Award
The prize was awarded as part of Diplomacy Day, promoted by the Festival, and is intended to honour figures from the cultural world who have distinguished themselves in the promotion of peace, diplomacy and dialogue between peoples, the film festival's press office writes today.
Awarded every two years, the prize was created with the aim of reinforcing Locarno's role as a city that symbolises dialogue and peaceful coexistence and to mark the centenary of the 1925 Locarno Pact, a crucial step in 20th century European diplomacy, the note continues.
“The jury decided to bestow the prize on Mohammad Rasoulof, a remarkable creator of poetic and political cinema, whose work powerfully and profoundly explores themes of freedom, individual responsibility, and human dignity,” the Festival note states.
With films such as There Is No Evil (Golden Bear at the Berlinale) and The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Special Jury Prize at Cannes 2024 and presented on the Piazza Grande at Locarno77), Rasoulof has succeeded in combining formal rigour and civil commitment, the organisers said.More More Forgotten Swiss peace pact has lessons for Europe on ending bloodshed
