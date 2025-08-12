Learn About The Healing Power Of Dogs In Physical, Mental, And Emotional Therapies In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The relationship between people and dogs goes far beyond companionship : it has a direct and positive impact on mental, emotional, and physical health. This is supported by numerous international studies and clinical experiences that demonstrate how contact with dogs can reduce anxiety, strengthen the immune system, and improve quality of life at different stages of life.

Interacting with a dog-petting it, playing, walking it, or simply sharing space-stimulates the release of key neurotransmitters such as oxytocin, known as the“love hormone,” which increases trust, attachment, and a sense of security.

In turn, serotonin and dopamine promote good mood, regulate sleep and motivation, and act as modulators of stress or sadness. Endorphins, meanwhile, act as natural analgesics, relieving physical and emotional pain. All of this translates into a real decrease in cortisol levels, the stress hormone, which, when kept under control, benefits the cardiovascular and immune systems.

In physical terms, the benefits are equally evident: people who live with dogs engage in more daily physical activity, have lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels, and better sleep quality. In older adults, owning a dog has shown positive effects in preventing a sedentary lifestyle , obesity, hypertension, and social isolation. In children, living with dogs in the home is associated with fewer episodes of respiratory infections and otitis media, an ear infection.

Animal-Assisted Therapy (AAT) is a scientifically backed therapeutic modality in which a trained dog actively participates in sessions guided by healthcare or education professionals. This approach has been implemented in contexts as diverse as grief counseling, anxiety and depression treatment, physical rehabilitation, and support for people with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

“Pet-assisted therapy is an excellent alternative for promoting well-being, in addition to supporting people in their therapies or physical recovery. They are also a great help in improving the mental health of each of their patients and their families,” said Gustavo Ulloa, Head of Sustainability at Coopenae-Wink.

In Costa Rica, Acoteama is a pioneering organization in this field. Its model is based on high standards of ethics, safety, and effectiveness. Therapy dogs not only receive specialized training but are also carefully selected for their temperament, sociability, and ability to form healthy emotional bonds. These animals work under the guidance of professionals with training in psychology, special education, and health, ensuring a safe experience for both patient and dog.

In a context where emotional challenges have intensified, especially after the pandemic, promoting mental health requires preventative, empathetic, and integrative approaches. It is within this framework that Coopenae-Wink, committed to the comprehensive well-being of people, joined forces with Acoteama to develop and support initiatives focused on the human-animal bond as a therapeutic tool.

As part of this collaboration, both organizations promote the“Love Without Borders” program, a proposal that seeks to create spaces for interaction between people and therapy dogs to foster emotional regulation, a sense of belonging, and support in sensitive situations.

“Our joint program aims to promote well-being in those who require some type of assistance. It is scientifically proven that contact with animals lowers stress levels and leads to more effective recovery in hospitalized patients or those receiving physical therapy,” added Ulloa.

The activities have been carried out in communities, organizations, educational centers, and public spaces, with positive results in terms of emotional well-being, stress reduction, and strengthening of the social environment.

Furthermore, aware of the potential of this tool in clinical settings, Coopenae-Wink is in the process of establishing partnerships with hospitals across the country to bring the program to more healthcare centers, with the goal of providing emotional support to patients, families, and medical staff during critical moments.

Love Without Borders is an effort to humanize care, remind people of the power of affection and caring, and open new paths toward more comprehensive, empathetic, and accessible healthcare.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR