Russian FM phones Armenian FM to talk about Armenia-US-Azerbaijan contacts
(MENAFN) On Monday, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged in a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, a call that was initiated by Yerevan, according to statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The discussion focused on recent communications involving Armenia, the United States, and Azerbaijan, as well as ongoing efforts to advance the peace process.
During the call, Mirzoyan provided details about Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent meetings with US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Lavrov emphasized the critical importance of establishing lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan in accordance with the trilateral agreements signed between 2020 and 2022, highlighting Russia’s key role in this process. He also reaffirmed Moscow’s willingness to keep supporting the normalization of relations between the neighboring countries.
The ministers also addressed various other current issues on the bilateral Russian-Armenian agenda.
Earlier on Monday, Azerbaijan and Armenia released the full text of a peace agreement they had initialed during a trilateral summit held at the White House last Friday, which included the participation of Trump, Pashinyan, and Aliyev.
The comprehensive 17-point agreement covers mutual border recognition, renouncement of territorial claims, a pledge to avoid the use of force, establishment of diplomatic relations, border delimitation, and the resolution of legal claims between the two sides.
