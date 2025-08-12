403
Strong heatwave hit eight Arab nations with fire alerts
(MENAFN) A powerful heatwave struck eight Arab countries on Monday, which are Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. Meteorological authorities warn of soaring temperatures, intense humidity, and wildfire risks which will persist through the weekend before easing around Friday or Saturday.
In Egypt, the national meteorological agency reported “extremely hot weather across most regions, with winds active in the south, which may stir sand and dust in parts of central and southern Sinai and the Red Sea governorate.” The agency advised people to stay hydrated, especially by drinking cold fluids like water, and to avoid direct exposure to the sun.
Forecasts indicate temperatures in Greater Cairo could surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with the heat index reaching 43°C (109°F). Meanwhile, Upper Egypt may endure temperatures climbing as high as 46°C (115°F) in shaded areas, with a heat index nearing 47°C (116°F).
Local experts linked the heatwave to a blend of the intensifying seasonal Indian monsoon low-pressure system and the Sudan low, which are driving exceptionally hot air masses from the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa into Egypt. A slow temperature decline is expected to begin on Saturday.
In Iraq, the Meteorological Organization predicted dust storms along with blistering temperatures between 49 and 50°C (120 to 122°F) on Tuesday across nine provinces including Muthanna, Basra, and Karbala, as reported by the national news agency. On Monday, highs were forecasted to reach 50°C (122°F) in Baghdad, Babil, Karbala, Najaf, and Dhi Qar; 51°C (124°F) in Muthanna; and 47°C (117°F) in Basra.
