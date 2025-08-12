Oppn Lying, Playing Hit And Run Politics: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal On INDIA Bloc Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) As the Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc continued their protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal launched a sharp attack, accusing them of“lying, running from accountability, and engaging in hit-and-run politics”.

Responding to the INDIA bloc MPs protesting at Makar Dwar in Parliament on Tuesday over alleged voter exclusion and vote theft, Pal questioned the opposition's refusal to attend a scheduled meeting with the Election Commission.

“If they truly had something to say about the accusations they're hurling at the Election Commission, then they should have gone when they were called yesterday. The Commission was ready to meet with 30 MPs. The truth is, they have nothing concrete to say,” Pal said.

“They are lying, running away, and doing 'hit and run' politics. Instead of presenting evidence, they sit on the streets. When they're called to the office, they don't go. It's clear they want to blame the Election Commission for their defeat,” he added.

Pal also hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, terming his recent remarks about ECI as a sign of frustration and political bankruptcy.“He's not participating in Parliament, and instead is out on the streets levelling baseless accusations. It shows the public has rejected him, and he's reacting out of desperation,” Pal said.

He further questioned,“Which forces are backing him? I don't know. But it's clear he is in a mentally bankrupt state.”

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc MPs from both Houses of Parliament staged a protest, donning T-shirts with slogans like "Our vote, our right, our fight" and "Stop vote theft".

The Opposition claims that the ongoing special revision of voter lists could unfairly exclude legitimate voters, especially in Bihar. They have demanded a debate in Parliament, which the government has denied, stating that the matter is under judicial purview.

On Monday, the Opposition MPs tried to march to the office of the Election Commission of India to submit a memorandum but were detained by the Delhi Police. The matter is currently sub judice, and the opposition maintains that the timing and method of the revision process are suspicious and demand greater scrutiny.