Thirty Palestinian families face systematic forced displacement by Israeli settlers
(MENAFN) On Monday evening, thirty Palestinian families dismantled their homes and left their community northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, following a series of illegal settler attacks and Israeli military operations. A local human rights group described this as a case of “systematic forced displacement.”
The organization defending Bedouin rights reported that illegal Israeli settlers, operating under the direct protection of Israeli forces, forcibly displaced the Arab al-Jahalin community in the Ain Ayoub area near Deir Ammar village.
Residents had recently been subjected to settler violence, including arson targeting homes and storage units, livestock poisoning, and intimidation aimed at women and children. These attacks reportedly forced the community to flee in fear and confusion.
The rights group characterized the incidents in Ain Ayoub as part of a broader “systematic forced displacement” strategy designed to remove Palestinians from their lands to facilitate the expansion of unauthorized Israeli settlements.
It further noted that Israeli military personnel provided cover for the settlers during the assaults, contributing to a growing pattern of attacks against Bedouin populations in the West Bank.
The organization called on human rights bodies and media outlets “to act immediately to document and publicize the events,” warning that without international intervention, such violations will continue, causing further displacement and violence across the occupied territories.
Hassan Mleihat, the general supervisor of the rights group, told reports that the displacement plan targeted 30 families, each comprising dozens of individuals.
On Sunday night, the Israeli army declared Ain Ayoub a closed military zone, barring access to nonresidents, including foreign activists.
