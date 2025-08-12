Tricolour Our Identity, We Must Uphold Its Honour: CM Omar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the national flag, is“our identity”, urging citizens to honour its dignity by remembering the sacrifices.

During his address at the Tiranga Yatra, CM Omar reflected on the nation's journey towards embracing the tricolour as a symbol of unity and pride.“Often, we either say this ourselves or hear someone else say, 'I am alone, what can I do by myself?' But remember that time when we were not allowed to hoist our national flag at our own homes,” Omar Abdullah recalled.

He said the law was such that only government offices or buildings would display the national flag. He shared the story of one determined citizen who, inspired by the sight of American friends freely displaying their national flag, initiated a legal battle upon returning to India.

“He knocked at the doors of the courts and forced the rulers of the country to change the law so that every citizen would have the right to hoist the tricolour in their own home,” CM Omar said, as per news agency KNO.

“He had his own resources and ways, but above all, he had the intent. Those who sacrificed their lives for this flag, who did not care for their own tomorrow for its protection, never thought, 'What can I do alone?' Instead, they believed, 'I alone am enough.' This spirit, this determination, is what has always protected our flag,” he added.

He urged the connection with the tricolour should not be limited to ceremonial functions.“This flag is our identity. We must uphold its respect and honour, walking in the footsteps of those who made immense sacrifices for its glory. That is the purpose of this program and the lesson we should carry forward,” he said.