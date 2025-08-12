Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Floodprice Empowers Shoppers To Compare NFIP And Private Flood Insurance Quotes


2025-08-12 03:05:23
(MENAFN- GetNews)

FloodPrice , a top-rated flood insurance platform boasting a 4.9-star Shopper Approved customer rating, has introduced a new online quoting tool that simplifies the process of buying flood insurance. Homeowners can now easily compare premiums from both the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and top-rated private insurers-all in one convenient place. Designed for speed and clarity, the tool is mobile-friendly, easy to use, and delivers fast, transparent results.

A Smarter Way to Shop Flood Insurance

Flood insurance pricing isn't one-size-fits-all. Rates can vary dramatically between the NFIP and private insurers depending on your property's location and risk level. In approximately 70% of comparisons, private flood insurance quotes from FloodPrice beat the NFIP's pricing, often with higher limits and broader coverage. However, for certain high-risk properties, the NFIP may still offer the best value.

That's why comparison shopping is so important, and FloodPrice makes it easy.

“Every home is different. With our new tool, homeowners can quickly compare rates side-by-side to find coverage that fits their needs and their budget,” said a Flood Expert at FloodPrice.

How It Works

The process is designed for simplicity and speed:

  • Answer basic questions about your property.
  • Get matched with quotes from the NFIP and trusted private insurers like Lloyd's of London.
  • Compare coverage options and prices instantly online, no waiting around for an emailed quote that may not come for hours or even days later.

    Why Customers Trust FloodPrice

    With thousands of satisfied clients and a 4.9-star average rating, FloodPrice has become a go-to resource for flood insurance. Homeowners appreciate the platform's transparency, speed, and competitive pricing from multiple top-rated carriers.

    The quoting tool works on any device and is especially useful for those:

    • Purchasing a new home in a flood zone
    • Reassessing their current flood insurance to save money
    • Exploring options outside of the NFIP
    • Quickly comparing your options

    Be Prepared, Be Protected

    Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster in the U.S., and standard homeowners insurance policies typically do not cover it. Whether you live in a high-risk zone or a moderate-to-low risk area, having the right coverage can mean the difference between recovery and financial devastation.

    Get a Free Quote Online Today

    Ready to see if you could save on flood insurance? Visit FloodPrice and use the quote tool to compare NFIP and private flood insurance side-by-side. No sales calls, no hassle, just fast, free quotes in minutes.

    MENAFN12082025003238003268ID1109915594

    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search