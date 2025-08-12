Guru Dutt Remained In Touch With Geeta Dutt Through The Telephone After Their Separation, Reveals Granddaughter Karuna Dutt
When asked where Geeta Dutt stayed after her separation from Guru Dutt, Karuna shared that she continued to live in Mumbai, although they resided in separate homes. When further asked, if they had exchanged any letters after their separation, Karuna revealed,“He used to write letters to her early in his career, whenever he traveled outside Mumbai to work on film scripts or scout locations. In those letters, he would write to our Dadiji(Geeta Dutt) to say that he would be back soon and that they would go on a holiday together, and things like that.”
She continued“When they were separated he would communicate with her through telephone.”
For the unversed, Guru Dutt was a veteran filmmaker and actor who was mostly active during the 1940s and 1950s. He is known for iconic films like 'Pyaasa', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghula, 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand', 'Mr. & Mrs. 55', and many more. He passed away at the young age of thirty-nine. His films gained cult status after his demise. He met classical and playback singer Geeta Dutt on the sets of 'Baazi' and later married her.
Recently, to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, six of his films - including Pyaasa, Baaz, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, and Mr. & Mrs. 55 - have been restored and screened in theatres across India.
