Cong MP Amar Singh Hints At Vote Fraud By INDIA Bloc Ally AAP In Punjab Bypolls

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Congress MP Amar Singh on Tuesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party used all kinds of tactics to win the Ludhiana and Jalandhar bypolls in Punjab, suggesting that vote theft may have taken place.

Speaking to IANS, Amar Singh said, "The AAP has done everything to win these elections. They have used various tactics. There must have been vote theft, as they have their own government there. They have distributed scooters, goods, fridges -- I haven't seen an election like this. The police were used to threaten people, and bribes were given. They used to call themselves 'common people' -- I don't know where all this money is coming from."

His remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a protest rally in Bengaluru on Friday, alleged that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to allow over one lakh bogus votes in the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency, which he claimed helped the BJP win the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat last year.

When asked whether Arvind Kejriwal formed the government in 2022 in Punjab through vote theft, Singh said, "I won't comment on the 2022 elections, but in the Ludhiana and Jalandhar bypolls, they did everything, as they are in power there."

On whether the Congress, if voted to power, would investigate the alleged irregularities in the Punjab bypolls, Singh said, "Yes, surely. We will do that."

He further reacted to questions about whether allies of the INDIA bloc support Rahul Gandhi's claims regarding fake voter lists.

"Yes, they are all with him. When he held a press conference, he also met with the INDIA bloc leaders later that evening. Everyone agreed with his concerns," Singh stated.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi is the real leader of the INDIA bloc, he replied, "Yes, he is the Leader of the Opposition. Congress is the biggest party."

Regarding whether the next elections should be fought under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Singh said, "That will be decided by the top leadership. When the time comes, we will think about it."