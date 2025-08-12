403
Intense Heat Wave Affects Eight Arab Nations
(MENAFN) A powerful heat wave swept across eight Arab nations on Monday, with national weather organizations cautioning that the soaring temperatures, suffocating humidity, and potential wildfires are likely to persist until the weekend.
The extreme conditions are forecasted to begin easing by Friday or Saturday.
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority reported that the country is currently enduring "extremely hot weather across most regions, with winds active in the south, which may stir sand and dust in parts of central and southern Sinai and the Red Sea governorate."
The agency recommended that people stay hydrated with cold beverages—especially water—and steer clear of direct sunlight.
In Greater Cairo, temperatures are anticipated to surpass 40°C (104°F), while the heat index could rise to 43°C (109°F).
In southern provinces of Upper Egypt, shade temperatures might climb to 46°C (115°F), with the heat index potentially hitting 47°C (116°F).
Local media sources linked this intense heat to a convergence of two significant weather systems—the deepening seasonal Indian monsoon low and the Sudan low.
These systems are channeling extremely hot air masses from the Arabian Peninsula and North Africa toward Egypt.
Authorities expect a slow decline in temperatures starting Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Iraqi Meteorological Organization projected temperatures of 49 to 50°C (120 to 122°F) on Tuesday across nine Iraqi provinces, including Muthanna, Basra, and Karbala.
This forecast, reported by a state news outlet, also mentioned the possibility of dust storms affecting the region.
