Lavrov, Mirzoyan Discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan Deal
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged in a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.
The discussion, which was initiated by Yerevan, focused on recent diplomatic developments involving Armenia, the United States, and Azerbaijan, alongside the broader peace negotiations, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
During the call, Mirzoyan provided Lavrov with an overview of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s latest discussions with US President Donald Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
These talks were part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve long-standing tensions in the region.
Lavrov stressed the significance of securing a lasting and stable peace between Baku and Yerevan, emphasizing adherence to the trilateral accords brokered in 2020–2022.
He reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to continue supporting the reconciliation process between the two neighboring nations.
In addition, the ministers addressed other current matters relevant to Russian-Armenian relations, the ministry noted.
On the same day, Azerbaijan and Armenia made public the text of a peace agreement they had initialed the previous Friday during a trilateral meeting at the White House.
The summit involved the participation of Trump, Pashinyan, and Aliyev.
The 17-point accord outlines key commitments such as the mutual acknowledgment of borders, the renunciation of territorial demands, the avoidance of military force, the establishment of diplomatic relations, the delimitation of borders, and the resolution of mutual legal disputes.
The treaty is set to become effective once both countries finalize their internal ratification processes and exchange the necessary instruments of approval.
