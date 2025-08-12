Al Rayyan Drawn In Group B Of Gulf Club Champions League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan SC, Qatar's representative in the second edition of the Gulf Club Champions League, have` been drawn in Group B, following the official draw held via video conference at the headquarters of the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation in Doha yesterday.

Al Rayyan will face stern competition in Group B, which also features Saudi Arabia's A Shabab, Al Nahda from Oman, and Tadamun of Yemen.

The group promises high-level encounters as clubs from across the region gear up for the regional showpiece.

Group A comprises Zakho of Iraq, Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates, Sitra of Bahrain, and Kuwait's Al Qadisiya.

The tournament is scheduled to run from September 16, 2025, to April 14, 2026, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-final stage.

This second edition of the Gulf Club Champions League comes amid rising interest and regional enthusiasm, following the organisational and technical success of the inaugural edition.

With higher expectations this time around, the tournament is seen as a key step in establishing itself as one of the Gulf region's premier club competitions.

Al Rayyan, with a rich history and strong domestic performance, will be aiming to assert its dominance on the regional stage and secure a deep run in the tournament.

GROUPS

Group A: Zakho (Iraq), Al Ain (UAE), Sitra (Bahrain), Al Qadisiya (Kuwait)

Group B: Al Rayyan (Qatar), Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia), Al Nahda (Oman), Tadamun (Yemen)